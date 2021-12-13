Blaze flattens icon eco-hotel in Southwest
Barahona, Dominican Republic.- The Casa Bonita hotel building, one of the largest in the province of Barahona and which was completely destroyed by flames early this Monday, had 17 rooms and at the time the accident occurred the only four couples were in another area.
The employees sheltered in a cabin near the main affected building, reported members of the Barahona Fire Department, who said that because it was Monday there were few guests.
This is a loss to the area. Good there were no injuries reported. Really hope the owners had insurance.