Dominican Police heighten patrols, can checkpoints

Santo Domingo.- The director of the Police on Mon. told the regional directors to increase vigilance after the removal of checkpoints

National Police chief Eduardo Alberto instructed by memo, all regional directors to increase patrol work both on foot, and in vehicles with four and two tires, since the so-called checkpoint services are prohibited.

The checkpoints had been carried out randomly by members of the institution.

In another memo, 398885, Alberto said that selective services should be established with the rapid action and operational units, “focused on looking for those unscrupulous who are dedicated to disturbing the peace and tranquility of citizens who visit the commercial areas of the central part and sectors of their respective jurisdictions.”

The Police implements patrolling by quadrants in areas of the plan “My safe country”

It also warns that compliance with the provision will be supervised by the institution’s control bodies and by him personally, “leaving under his responsibilities the perfect adoption of this measure.”