Abinader assures there are more jobs than before the Covid-19 pandemic

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, assured today that the country’s employment levels are above those that existed before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The most important thing is employment for the Dominicans. Today we already have a higher level of jobs than what existed before the pandemic,” said Abinader.

“I think that there should not be five countries in the world that have these indicators, therefore we are very happy,” said the president.

When participating in the launch of the Christmas fair “Christmas of Change,” Luis Abinader affirmed that the Dominican Republic is a world reference for economic recovery.

“We are a benchmark in health, in economic terms, all the credit agencies have raised our credit level, we cannot complain, tourism is at its best, the free zone at its best.”

“This country is really going to continue growing, to continue progressing and what we have to adjust some issues and I am very optimistic,” he said.

Abinader participates in the INESPRE Christmas fair.

Christmas Fair

The National Price Stabilization Institute (INESPRE) today launched a Christmas fair called “Christmas of Change,” It will offer products of the time for Christmas Eve dinner, at half price.

These products include different types of meats, cereals, pasta, vegetables, rice, beans, sausages, vegetables, food, among others.

They will be available in “Super Christmas Combos” and individually, from Tuesday 14th to Thursday 16th December at the Old Herrera Airport. Then he will move to the interior of the country.

For his part, Abinader highlighted that with this initiative, hundreds of products from the family basket are made available at low cost.

Likewise, there will be special offers so that families can purchase products at low prices and with the best conditions.

“One of the actions of our government is to guarantee access to quality food, fresh products and at fair prices,” said the president.

Message

Abinader invited all Dominicans to enjoy the fair and the festivities with the characteristic flavors of the country but reiterated that “taking care and knowing that we must live with Covid-19.”