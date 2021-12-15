70% of ICU patients are under ventilation

Santo Domingo, DR

Although the number of patients hospitalized for Covid-19 in Intensive Care Units (ICU) has been reducing every day in the country, most of those who presented critical conditions yesterday were under assisted ventilation due to respiratory difficulties caused by the illness.

The epidemiological report issued yesterday by the health authorities indicates that 102 patients were admitted to the ICU of the Covid-19 hospital network, of which 70 were connected to ventilators.

Occupancy in both lines was 17% and 14% of the response capacity installed in the country. In regular Covid-19 beds, 245 patients had been hospitalized with an occupation of 17% of the 2,261 beds enabled by the public and private system to care for patients with the disease.

Likewise, in the last 24 hours, one death and 308 new positive cases of the virus have been reported.

The accumulated number of deaths from Covid-19 in the country is 4,220, and the cases registered to date total 410,720.

Daily positivity rises

The daily positivity of the samples processed in the last hours rose compared to the previous day. Yesterday’s report establishes a daily positivity at 10.45% and accumulated from the previous four weeks at 5.51%. The day before, the daily rate was 3.57%, and the accrued rate was 5.59%.

The epidemiological bulletin number 635 of the General Directorate of Epidemiology reports a fatality of 1.03 percent and the country’s mortality from Covid-19 per million inhabitants situated at 403.89

Yesterday, 1,558 active virus cases were reported in the system, of the total of 410,720 accumulated registered cases, 2,101,567 suspected cases discarded, and 404,942 recovered.

In the Dominican Republic, 2,512,287 laboratory samples have been processed since the pandemic began, equivalent to 240,445 per million inhabitants.

Of those processed yesterday, 1,744 tests were of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) of the total samples processed, 2,877 of antigen, 2,946 were made for the first time, and 1,685 were subsequent.

U.S

800,000 deaths The

The United States is on the verge of reaching a devastating new milestone: 800,000 deaths from coronavirus. It’s the sad end of a year that started so promisingly with the arrival of vaccines but ended in pain for families trying to get through this holiday season.

450,000 this year

At the beginning of the year, the death toll was about 350,000. The winter wave of the coronavirus was so intense that there were people in hospital corridors waiting for beds.

Vaccine took effect

But the vaccination campaign was beginning, and sports stadiums and exhibition venues quickly became centers for mass vaccination. As a result, the contagion figures began to decline.