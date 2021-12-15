Trough causes rains, thunderstorms and gusts of wind for this Wednesday

Santo Domingo, DR.

The National Meteorology Office (Onamet) forecasts rains with possible thunderstorms and gusts of wind, especially over the north and northeast, due to a trough that impacts the territory.

The entity maintains the restrictions on fragile and small vessels in the coastal perimeter of the Atlantic and Caribbean coast.

There will be local downpours and thunderstorms in the National District in the afternoon.

As for the temperatures, these will remain pleasant during the night and the early morning, especially in the area of ​​the mountains and valleys of the interior country.

In the greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will oscillate between 29 ° C and 31 ° C, and the minimum between 19 ° C and 21 ° C.

Thursday, a slight reduction in rainfall is expected during the morning. Still, there will be a slight increase in cloudiness in the afternoon, producing scattered rains in the northeast, southeast, and Central Mountain Range.