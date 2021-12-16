As of yesterday, authorities relax alcoholic beverage sale hours

The flexibility was approved with the consent of Public Health and the Health Cabinet. (PHOTO: EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Authorities call for prudence to avoid outbreaks of COVID-19 and other unfortunate situations

The Ministry of Interior and Police announced the relaxation of the schedule for the sale and dispensing of alcoholic beverages, which will be in effect from Wednesday December 15th until 06 January 2022.

The relaxation will be from Sunday to Thursday until 2:00 am and Friday and Saturday until 4:00 am.

The decision to extend the commercialization by one hour was assumed in a meeting between this organism and the Health Cabinet, in which the vice-president Raquel Peña; the ministers Daniel Rivera and Jesús Vásquez Martínez, and the director of Control de Expendio de Bebidas Alcohólicas (Coba), José Sánchez Payano participated.

Sánchez Payano indicated that the authorities maintain the call for prudence and avoid crowds during these festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic and urged the establishments to respect the measure to prevent outbreaks and guarantee tranquility.

He reminded that the violation of this provision would result in the temporary or definitive closing of the establishment and the cancellation of the licenses or permits.

The official warned that the Directorate of Alcoholic Beverages Control would be rigorous in the follow-up to verify that the regulation is complied with to strengthen the public policies that preserve citizen security.

Thus, the provision extends for three weeks the operations of amusement centers, which according to decree 308-06 must operate from Sunday to Thursday until midnight and Friday and Saturday until 2:00 am.