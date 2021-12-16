Dominican SW; main drug gateway

Santo Domingo.- The southwest of the country, specifically through Barahona, is where more drugs enter the Dominican Republic, due to its proximity and ease of access from South America and countries in the area.

This province is defined as difficult for the operations of the anti-drug agency and for the traffickers themselves, but these have the advantage that when they arrive at the coast loaded with drugs, they have the facility to hide it in strategic places and then take it out after three and five days.

The president of the National Directorate of Drug Control, José Manuel Cabrera Ulloa, told the Corripio Communications Group that to face this situation they have designed strategies to act as soon as an alert is received.