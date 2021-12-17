Dominican Republic Lottery scammers to court today

Santo Domingo.- The 4th Investigating Court of the National District will arraign this Friday the fired administrator of the National Lottery, Luis Dicent, and the others arrested as part of “Operation 13.”

Those involved in the corrupt network dismantled within the Lottery, want the court to waive pretrial detention for release on bond, after the new circumstances of the case, after the death of one of the main plaintiffs, lottery mogul, Rubén Jiménez.

He was also the president of the National Lottery Federation (Fenabanca), and one of the owners of the betting parlors scammed by the fraudulent draw on May 1. He was also one of those who raised the alarm about the situation that generated losses of more than RD$500 million (U$3.5 million).