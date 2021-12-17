In the next few days, 14 million will have been vaccinated against COVID-19

The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, reported that in the next few days 14 million people will have been inoculated against COVID- 19 and called on the population to take the third dose to confront the new variants of the virus effectively.

“We have 78% in the first dose and 65.3% in the second dose , but the most important is that the population take advantage of the holiday of the Christmas period so that the reinforcement for the new variant of omicron is placed,” expressed Rivera.

The official urged the population to continue with the inoculation to complete the goal of 70% of herd immunization.

He assured that there are good indicators with only 11% of admissions in the entire hospital network, few registered cases, and the lowest positivity level below 6 percent.

However, Rivera asked the public not to lower their guard against this deadly and variant disease, maintaining hygiene measures and established protocols and getting vaccinated against the disease, “said the official.

The Minister of Public Health described this Friday as “excellent” at the end of the year 2021 with encouraging and important results, thanks to the vaccination process carried out at the national level and specifically house by house.

Rivera accompanied the Minister of Education Roberto Fulcar to offer the results of the protocol implemented in schools at the end of the first quarter of the school year in person, in which the accumulated positivity of COVID- 19 cases is below national values, currently being 1.58 percent.