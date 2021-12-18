Cardiologist urges public to avoid excess fat and alcohol

Santo Domingo, DR

Cardiologist Ernesto Díaz Álvarez, the advisor to the Dominican Institute of Cardiology, called on the population to avoid excess fats and alcohol consumption during the Christmas holidays to prevent it from becoming an aggressor for health.

He said that in this time of many feasts and extensive drinks, it is advisable to act in moderation in food and alcohol intake to avoid damaging cardiovascular health, especially chronic diseases.

“Christmas is a time when the daily routine is changed; a time of many emotions and additional stresses (family gatherings, shopping, sometimes excessive expenses and many invitations to the table) that can affect our cardiovascular and metabolic health,” warns the specialist in his column “Cardiology for All,” published in this newspaper.

He understands that it is necessary to continue with the regular physical activity program and never abandon compliance with medication if prescribed.

He pointed out that it is necessary to eat in moderation, using moderation and portion control, especially for cardiovascular patients and those who present several risk factors.