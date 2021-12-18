Vaccination marches with “timid” attendance in the National District

Santo Domingo, DR

According to Julissa Pozo, the vaccination days of the posts located in the National District are “weak,” the doctor in charge of the inoculation center located at the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center.

Yesterday, at 10:30 in the morning, 24 people had been vaccinated at the Olympic Center, an amount that Dr. Pozo describes as “little assistance.” However, she acknowledges that there has always been a presence.

Those citizens had not applied any dose. As a result, all those vaccinated at that center were given the first dose of the batch of their choice.

“Even though we have been vaccinating for some time now,” said Dr. Pozo, “most people come to get the first dose, but the important thing is that they come.

According to the assistants of this vaccination center, people are inclined to get only the Pfizer vaccine of U.S. origin.

Such is the case of Richard Contreras, a Dominican citizen, who willingly went yesterday morning to get his first dose of Pfizer and assured him that he trusts Pfizer more.

Minimal flow

The vaccination day has had a minimum flow of people at the Francisco Moscoso Puello hospital.

Regarding this inoculation center, the nine people who had attended at 11:15 in the morning already had their first dose, and yesterday they went for their second dose.

The vaccine batches preferred by those inoculated at this hospital is Sinovac, of Chinese origin.

However, the country’s health authorities maintain the campaign to get more people vaccinated.