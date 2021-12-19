Hospitals with few Covid patients and vaccination centers almost empty

Santo Domingo, DR

Vaccination centers and hospitals in the National District are practically empty, with fewer and fewer people attending. In contrast to previous weeks, the hospital centers look with few relatives waiting to have news of relatives affected by Covid.

In a tour carried out by journalists of Listín Diario, in different hospitals and vaccination centers, it could be observed that everything was going on in a total calm, with little flow of people in these spaces.

In the hospital, Francisco Moscoso Puello, the person in charge of giving information to the relatives waiting for news of their relatives, was seen to call only a few who were there, among them those of Domingo Caceres.

“You are saturating well,” explained the person in charge to the woman waiting for information about her relative, who was confused about what she was being told.

“Do you understand what saturation is?” the lady denies, and kindly the attendant proceeds to explain the term and the patient’s condition.

After receiving the information, the visitors return to their seats, where they must wait for another medical report, time that some take advantage of to go out to do some errands if they are close to the place, as is the case of analytical tests since some of them are not performed in the center.

Who gives the information explains to Listín Diario that the relatives who seek to know the state of the patients are always worried and tend to be depressed by the situation they are going through. However, most of them are hopeful, and once they receive the information, they thank and praise God for the improvement.

Vaccination center

Meanwhile, the vaccination center at the Olympic Stadium this Saturday was also almost empty. Only three people, including this reporter, were at the place to get inoculated.

The employees were seen “killing time” with their cell phones or chatting.

A person arrives to get vaccinated, and everyone looks at each other, wondering who will take care of her. “It’s her turn, the one in the corner,” says a young woman at the register.

Once registered, the vaccination is quick, and people are not even required to stay 15 minutes if there are side effects.

Other vaccination centers close early, at 11 o’clock, and some work from Monday to Friday.