Police arrest 14 for noise pollution disturbances and seize 146 speakers

The National Police reported today that 14 people were arrested, six vehicles were detained, and 146 loudspeakers were seized in a series of operations against noise pollution that were carried out last night in different sectors of Santo Domingo East.

The agency indicated that 46 cabinets, 74 tweeters, 42 power amps, and 24 kitipó (a sound box for cars made of wood or fiberglass where there are two speakers or speakers regularly accompanied by two or more tweeters or squeaky bullets, or a sound driver to enhance their sound through a high power amplifier as pictured) were also seized in actions carried out in Los Frailes and other adjacent sectors; Los Mina Sur, Venezuela Avenue, Los Tres Brazos, Cancino, Hainamosa, and San Luis, in response to 9-1-1 complaints from the community and as a preventive measure.

The preventive operations will be extended to all Santo Domingo East, Guerra, and Boca Chica sectors to achieve the peace and tranquility of the people,` free of sonic pollution.

“The National Police will act without hesitation against those who commit the crime of sonic/noise pollution, causing disturbance of the peace; unrest among citizens,” he said.