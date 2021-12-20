There is a labor shortage in Santiago

Santiago, DR

The skilled labor shortage prompts many people to pay others to help locate plumbers, electricians, painters, and other workers who perform skilled trades.

Entrepreneurs say that finding a plumber, refrigerator, electrician, air conditioning technician is an odyssey in Santiago.

They argue that people with technical careers are in great demand in companies because few are. Others, however, decide to work independently.

The president of the Santiago Business and Industrial Association (Acis), Sandy Filpo, said the situation is dire.

He explained that the Government, through the different polytechnics and other schools, should increase the technical professional training of young people and advocate for universities to review their curricula and at the same time establish teaching careers according to the needs of the market.

Filpo highlighted the work being done by the Professional Technical Institute (Infotep) in training but revealed that this institution prepares people who are employed.

According to Filpo, although many polytechnics are working, the Government should make intermediate education more technical so that young people finish their high school degrees with trades currently scarce in the labor market.

CHRONO

September

In Santiago, it is notorious for observing graduates of universities working as delivery, salespeople, visitors to doctors, dependents of pharmacies, stores, supermarkets.

Several months ago in Licey Al Medio, in Santiago, unknown persons killed a lawyer who worked as security in a company.

The most moving case is a man who studied law and now shines shoes and takes care of vehicles near Santiago’s Nuestra Señora de la Altagracia parish.