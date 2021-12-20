There is an increase in the arrival of tourists

Santo Domingo, DR

The arrival of non-resident foreigners to the Dominican Republic reached 349,379 tourists at the end of October 2021, representing an increase of 25.9% compared to the previous month and 18.7% compared to October 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

The data, contained in the Sectorial Panorama report of the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development corresponding to October 2021, reveal that the number of tourist cards sold experienced a monthly increase of 5.8% and 15.9% compared to 2019, in line with the increase in passenger arrivals.

Regarding the nationality of the tourists, 28.9% were Americans, with 6,000 more visitors from this origin compared to September, and the arrival of Russian visitors (26.40%), Canadians (9, 10%), French (8.35%), and Germans (3.59%).

According to the Tourist Intelligence System (Situr), the open hotel occupancy rate increased 3.9 points compared to last month, being Sosúa – Cabarete (north), with 5.8 points, Bávaro-Punta Cana (east), with 5, 1 and La Romana – Bayahíbe (east) with 4.7 points, which show the highest employment growth.

The text, which covers economic activity in the agricultural, industrial, and service sectors, also highlights the evolution of employment in the country.