Rivera awaits Covid wave with distancing, vaccine and masks

Santo Domingo, DR

In response to the warning of specialists about the risk of a new wave in the country due to the omicron variant of Covid-19, the Minister of Public Health said that the country is prepared to respond and that the primary tool it has to face it is vaccination.

Dr. Daniel Rivera said that the country permanently maintains the obligatory use of masks, distancing, and active surveillance at ports and airports with random sampling places where practically no positivity is detected among travelers because most of them are vaccinated and travel with their masks on.

He pointed out that the warning of the different specialists about the danger of a new wave of the virus from next January is based on the same information that the Ministry of Health has been offering. Epidemiologically, there is an increase of cases every eight or nine weeks in decline. He said that the important thing is that the wave finds the population with the complete scheme and with booster doses since those who die are unvaccinated.

“We have ventilators, enough vaccines and we, have the medicines, even for ambulatory patients,” affirmed Rivera to maintain that the country is prepared for the Omicron variant of the virus.