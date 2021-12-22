Forest fire hits Cap Cana tourist area

A forest fire hit the mangroves located in the Cap Cana tourist area in La Altagracia province on Tuesday night.

So far, the director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), Major General Juan Manuel Méndez, the Central Directorate of Tourism Police (Politur), and the Punta Cana Fire Department have been working since last night to try to quell this incident.

“Now we are working with the Air Force to finish putting it down and waiting for an Army and Environment brigade to arrive,” Méndez explained today.

According to reports, some 18 fire brigade units, supported by tanker trucks and a helicopter, have joined in to prevent the flames from spreading further.

The authorities have not offered details about the possible causes that could generate the fire late at night. Similarly, no injuries or deaths have been reported.