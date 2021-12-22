Restoration of the Colonial City will be expanded

Santo Domingo, DR

President Luis Abinader announced the investment of RD$460 million, in addition to funds from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) program, for the rescue of the Colonial City.

Abinader spoke after leading a meeting of almost three hours with part of the Tourism Cabinet to analyze the tourism and development projects in the pipeline.

He emphasized that these resources for investment in the old city will be contributed with the savings achieved by the Ministry of Tourism. “We are going to substantially improve the Colonial Zone. In addition to the streets and other facilities, we are going to restore all the colonial monuments,” he explained.

“We also analyzed the Santo Domingo Convention Center project, the Puerto Plata commercial center and the development of Las Terrenas beach,” explained the president.

While the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, said that for the first time in the country all the monuments of the colonial zone will be rescued, which is a decision of President Abinader.

Justice issues

Regarding the accusations made against him by the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), in the sense that they use politics to prosecute some charges, President Abinader assured that he does not get involved in justice issues.