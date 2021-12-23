Guzmancito II Wind Farm to be built in Maimon PP

The Dominican State, represented by the National Energy Commission (CNE), and the Poseidón Energía Renovable company signed a contract to construct the Los Guzmancito II Wind Farm, located in the Municipal District of Maimón, in the province of Puerto Plata.

The Executive Director of the CNE, Edward Veras, said that the Los Guzmancito II Wind Farm would have a generation capacity of 50 megawatts and produce dozens of jobs in the area.

Veras indicated that the definitive concession contract for the installation and operation of the wind farm was authorized by President Luis Abinader through Special Power of Attorney number 86-21, dated December 17, 2021.

Veras signed the contract together with Ernesto Elías Armenteros Calac, for the Poseidón Energía Renovable company.

He recalled that on December 22, 2020, through resolution CNE-CP-0022-2020, the CNE granted a provisional concession in favor of the company Poseidón Energía Renovable, SA, to carry out studies related to the construction, installation, and commissioning service of the generation work from primary sources of renewable origin of wind energy.

It added that on March 3, 2021, the petitioning company filed with the CNE a request for a standard concession for the construction and operation of an electrical work called “Los Guzmancitos II Wind Farm,” with an installed capacity of up to 50 MW.

In a press release, it indicated that on the 7th of this month, through Resolution CNE-CD-0011-2021, the entity proposed and recommended favorably to the Executive Power to grant the enabling title and the signing of a definitive concession contract with the Poseidón Energía Renovable company, for the construction, installation, operation, and start-up of the project called “Los Guzmancito II Wind Farm.” Furthermore, he specified that the contract with the company to produce wind energy, to be located in Maimón, Puerto Plata province, has 25 years, counted from the date of signing the final concession agreement.