Young people contribute to more infections; 241 new SARS-CoV-2 infections

Covid-19 outlook for 2022 in the worst scenario country would not have a bed deficit, says there is response capacity

Behavior. Covid-19

Health authorities reported a cumulative 45,901 covid-19 cases yesterday, while the number of new covid-19 infections reached 241 cases.

The system reports no deaths due to covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The cumulative total is 4,223.

Likewise, 24.01% of the deaths were linked to arterial hypertension and 14.99% to diabetes.

The system reported 6,830 tests, of which 5,614 were first-time tests and 1,216 were follow-up tests.

Registered cases

There are 1,527 active cases; the total number of cases registered since the pandemic began is 412,263. 406,513 have been recovered, and the total number of discarded cases is 2,129,555.

Bed occupancy has a downward trend in the three lines, general beds, intensive care, and ventilators, with 11,15 and 14%, respectively. The authorities guarantee that there will be beds for any eventuality.