Feliz Navidad, Merry Christmas and happy holidays

Santo Domingo.– Wishing a Merry Christmas and Feliz Navidad and happy holidays to all our readers. Whether you be with family, friends, or spending a quiet time with a partner, our best wishes are with you.

We want to say a big “thank you” to all Dominican Today readers, advertisers and partners for their invaluable support over the past 12 months; we really couldn’t do what we do without you all.

We are taking a brief holiday break and will be back on Sunday 26th December.