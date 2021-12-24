President Abinader with few activities on the weekend

Santo Domingo.– During Christmas Day and this entire weekend, president Luis Abinader will reduce his busy schedule to spend it with his family, just as thousands of Dominicans do for that date.

However, the president will return to his public activities on Monday, December 27, according to what he himself reported at a Christmas meeting with journalists at the National Palace. And for 2022, the head of State will begin his activities on the very first of January.

The last trip that Abinader made was last Tuesday, December 21, when he visited the construction of the Monte Grande dam, in Barahona.

What defines the head of State is that he maintains a public agenda full of activities. In the last week of November, Abinader carried out 34 activities, including visits, meetings, lunches, gala dinners, awards, launches, starts of constructions and inaugurations.