Authorities capture three people with 850 packages of cocaine in a speedboat in Boca Chica

Santo Domingo.– The National Drugs Control Agency (DNCD) seized some 850 packages, presumably of cocaine, during an operation carried out on the shores of the Boca Chica municipality, Santo Domingo province.

According to a press release, members of the DNCD and military personnel intercepted the 25-foot-long speedboat, without name or registration, when its occupants tried to introduce the drug into Dominican territory from South America.

“After receiving an alert, the tactical and reaction teams mobilized along the entire coastline, managing to apprehend two Dominicans and a Venezuelan, near the entrance to the Valiente sector, Santo Domingo Este municipality, with 30 bales containing the 850 packages of the substance,” the document pointed out.

In the operation, carried out in conjunction with the Public Ministry and the Navy, nine cigars were also seized of a vegetable that appears to be marijuana, a Glock brand pistol, caliber nine millimeters, with capsules, two outboard motors, 14 fuel jugs, two life jackets, a satellite phone, a GPS, two cell phones and other evidence.

“The detainees, who will be identified eventually, are at the disposal of the Public Ministry for the corresponding purposes,” the press release added.