COE reports 10 people have died during Christmas festivities

Santo Domingo.– The Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported this Saturday that 10 people have died during the Christmas Eve and Christmas celebrations so far, four of them within the areas covered by the “Awareness for life, Christmas 2021-2022” operation.

At a press conference, Juan Manuel Méndez, head of COE, stated that 81 traffic accidents have been registered during the operation on highways, roads, streets and avenues. Of these incidents, 62 involved motorcycles, nine light vehicles, eight collisions, a heavy vehicle and a bus.

He pointed out that the territories that have reported the most cases are the National District, Santo Domingo, Puerto Plata, Santiago and La Vega, and reported that 97 people were affected by traffic accidents.

According to Méndez, some 165 alcohol-intoxicated people have been treated; of these poisonings, 11 were minors between the ages of 12 and 17. Besides, 63 people have also been treated for food poisoning.

The report also stated that more than a thousand vehicles have been retained by Traffic authority (Digesett) agents due to various infractions.