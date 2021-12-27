14 people die over Christmas holiday

Santo Domingo, DR

From 2:00 P. M. of December 23 until 6:00 P. M. this past Saturday, the Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported 14 deaths between Christmas Eve and the close of Christmas Day.

Of the more than a dozen human losses, four were registered inside the road safety device and ten outside it.

According to the report, the bulletins provided by the General Director of the entity, Juan Manuel Méndez, through press conferences, the victims lost their lives in traffic accidents.

In this regard, Mendez revealed that in the first phase of the Christmas Operation “Conscience for Life 2021-2022”, there were 122 traffic accidents on highways, streets, and avenues throughout the country.

Of the number of incidents on the roads, 87 involved motorcycles, 17 were light vehicles, 13 hit-and-runs, four heavy vehicles, and one bus.

As a result of these mishaps, 150 citizens were affected.

Intoxication

Regarding intoxications, the COE registered 402 intoxicated persons, of which 101 were food intoxication and 301 were alcohol intoxications; of the latter cases, 18 minors between 12 and 17 years of age were identified.

According to the third bulletin of this first phase, issued on Sunday, the provinces which reported the most cases were the National District, Santo Domingo, Santiago, Duarte, and San Cristobal.

Assistance

On the other hand, Mendez reported 4,687 road assistances carried out and another 2,657 medical assistance, for a total of 7,344.

Second stage

The second part of the Christmas operation, “Conscience for Life,” will begin next Thursday, December 30, at 2:00 pm and culminate on January 1, 2022, at 6:00 pm.