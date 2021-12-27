A change beyond Christmas

Santo Domingo, DR What began as parallel efforts, coming from state institutions, civilians and people of great sensitivity, to guarantee Christmas Eve dinner for Fior Daliza Valdez and her children, today is only the beginning of the change of life that this family will experience. From a new house, to the possibility of a permanent job for her husband, Alejandro Brito, are just some of the Christmas surprises that the mother will receive, in addition to the other gifts that have arrived at her house in the Diomedes ravine, between the 27 de Febrero and Guachupita sectors. Housing and electrical appliances On the eve of Christmas Eve, the team of collaborators of the First Lady of the Republic, Raquel Arbaje, notified, after an on-site visit to the house, that she would channel, together with the Presidential Commission for the Support of Neighborhood Development, the construction of a new home that would allow this family a more dignified life. Likewise, during the course of this week, a refrigerator, two beds, a stove, sheets, a fan and a gas tank will be provided. The public servants also informed that "everything necessary" will be provided so that the mother can develop herself and obtain a livelihood for her children. On Thursday 23rd, Arbaje gave her two boxes of disposable diapers, wipes, milk, a tree with light bulbs and toys. Economic Support In addition, the director of the working cabinet of the Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla, Carmen Minaya, delivered a monetary aid, sent by the public servant, to help pay for the family's daily food, as well as Jonathan's medication, without which the little boy risks suffering convulsions. In this sense, Fior Daliza will receive, for 22 months, the collaboration which, according to what Minaya explained to the beneficiary and to the journalists of the Listín, comes from the salary of the Minister of the Presidency, and not from the state resources. LEARN MORE Employment Also, during Friday morning, Alejandro Brito, the father of the children, received a visit from a private sector company, which preferred to avoid mentioning the company, in order to make viable the possibility of employing the father of the family who, as a result of the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, was left without a permanent job. Motorcycle Currently, Alejandro performs delivery services on a borrowed motorcycle and on the little or much he gets daily rests the hope of this family to see on their table some dish for breakfast, lunch or dinner every day.

Santo Domingo, DR

What began as parallel efforts, coming from state institutions, civilians, and people of great sensitivity, to guarantee Christmas Eve dinner for Fior Daliza Valdez and her children, today is only the beginning of the change of life that this family will experience.

From a new house to the possibility of a permanent job for her husband, Alejandro Brito, are just some of the Christmas surprises that the mother will receive, in addition to the other gifts that have arrived at her house in the Diomedes ravine, between the 27 de Febrero and Guachupita sectors.

Housing and electrical appliances

On the eve of Christmas Eve, the team of collaborators of the First Lady of the Republic, Raquel Arbaje, notified, after an on-site visit to the house, that she would channel, together with the Presidential Commission for the Support of Neighborhood Development, the construction of a new home that would allow this family a more dignified life.

Likewise, a refrigerator, two beds, a stove, sheets, a fan, and a propane gas tank will be provided during this week.

The public servants also informed that “everything necessary” will be provided to develop herself and obtain a livelihood for her children.

On Thursday 23rd, Arbaje gave her two boxes of disposable diapers, wipes, milk, a tree with light bulbs, and toys.

Economic Support

In addition, the director of the working cabinet of the Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla, Carmen Minaya, delivered monetary aid, sent by the public servant, to help pay for the family’s daily food, as well as Jonathan’s medication, without which the little boy risks suffering convulsions.

In this sense, Fior Daliza will receive, for 22 months, the collaboration which, according to what Minaya explained to the beneficiary and the journalists of the Listín, comes from the salary of the Minister of the Presidency, not from the state resources.

Employment

Also, during Friday morning, Alejandro Brito, the father of the children, received a visit from a private sector company, which preferred to avoid mentioning the company, to make viable the possibility of employing the father of the family who, as a result of the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, was left without a permanent job.

Motorcycle

Currently, Alejandro performs delivery services on a borrowed motorcycle. On the ever-variable take, he gets daily rests the hope of this family to see some dish on their table for breakfast, lunch, or dinner every day.