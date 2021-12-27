Israel allocated more than RD $ 3 million to the country in 2021

Help. Ambassador Daniel Biran highlights support in pandemic

Around 3 million pesos in humanitarian aid were allocated by the State of Israel in the Dominican Republic this year 2021, as reported yesterday from the diplomatic headquarters in the country.

The solidarity action program carried out by a commission of the Embassy of Israel, headed by Ambassador Daniel Biran Bayor, made tours throughout the country visiting public hospitals, nursing homes, shelters for minors, non-governmental organizations that carry out actions in favor of children living with some special condition or disability, among other entities that work with various population groups of extreme poverty in the country.

In relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Israeli response was to donate medical materials and equipment, in addition to food rations and wheelchairs, especially during the hurricane season. They closed 2021 with more than 40 activities.