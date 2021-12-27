The government rules out returning to the curfew and aims for a fourth vaccination

Santo Domingo, DR

The application of a fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 is the measure President Luis Abinader and the Public Health Cabinet of the Executive Power to be taken in the country to face the arrival of the Omicron variant.

During a lunch held with journalists, the President indicated that he would meet with Vice President Raquel Peña and the entire Health Cabinet to prepare the new measures to face the variant and the increase of the daily positivity registered in the last days.

The authorities have advanced that implementing another curfew is not contemplated as one of the preventive measures, while it was reiterated that the population must learn to coexist with Covid-19.

Explanation

During the lunch, the President said that another booster dose is being considered after the successful application of the third dose.

It is recalled that at the beginning of this month, Abinader presented the study called “HeteroVac,” which sought to guarantee the safety and immunogenicity of the application of a booster dose with Pfizer in people who have received their complete vaccination schedule with both vaccinations of Sinovac or AstraZeneca.

The booster

In conjunction with Yale University School of Medicine, the study notes that getting a booster dose of Pfizer creates more immunity against coronavirus than those with only two injections.

“If you have two doses of Sinovac (or AstraZeneca) and you get one dose of Pfizer, you are better protected than one who has only two doses of Pfizer…. The Dominican population that has two administrations of Sinovac vaccines and one Pfizer, is better protected than any population in the world,” explained the special advisor to the Ministry of Health for the Covid-19 response, Eddy Perez-Then, in giving the conclusions of the study.