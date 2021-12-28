As of January, three-dose card will be required

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health ordered yesterday that from next January 31, people must present their vaccination card with three doses applied to enter establishments open to the public.

Through resolution number 000069, issued yesterday, Public Health provided that people over 18 years of age must present their vaccination card or certificate with evidence of having completed the Main Vaccination Scheme of three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The health authorities confirmed that, in exceptional cases, they would grant special permission to those who, for medical reasons, cannot receive the vaccine, in addition to pregnant women with less than 16 weeks of gestation.

“To with the provisions set forth in resolution no. 000048 of October 8, 2021 of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (MISPAS), the Main Vaccination Scheme against COVID-19 is established for all people over 18 years of age, consisting of three doses of available vaccines,” cites the first article of the provision.

This booster dose or third injection may be applied thirty days after the person has received the second dose, and it is recommended that the vaccines be mixed.

The presentation of vaccination cards or certificates validly issued outside the Dominican territory will be accepted as valid.

The provision maintains the requirement to present the vaccination card or certificate with at least two doses for people between 12 and 17 years old or presentation of negative PCR no more than seven days after it has been carried out. At the same time, people 18 years of age and older who have not completed the three-vaccination schedule after the indicated date must also present a negative PCR test no more than seven days after it has been performed.

Fourth dose

The application of a fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 was the measure considered by President Luis Abinader and the Public Health Cabinet of the Executive Power to face the arrival of the Omicron variant.

After convening a cabinet meeting this Monday, Public Health established that a fourth optional booster dose would be applied, given six months after receiving the third dose.