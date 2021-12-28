Long lines fill virus testing centers

Santo Domingo, DR

In the Sports Hall of Fame of the Olympic Center, the line of people waiting for their turn from early yesterday morning to perform the Covid-19 PCR test is extensive.

“The number of people who are positive for me as a doctor is worrying, we are protected to work,” added Dr. Marlen Díaz, in charge of the adult area.

Children of different ages were seen waiting to be cared for in the other unit.

On the other hand, Dr. Martínez, in charge of the infant unit, said: “As you can see, this is full and most of the results that we have delivered today are positive.”

“We are going to take the test because we went on a trip and where we stayed, someone tested positive, so we are here to rule out Covid positivity since no one has symptoms,” said Belkis Reyes, mother of 4, while waiting to be treated.

Other laboratories

Rows that occupy complete corners and long hours of waiting are the panorama experienced and observed in the different laboratories of the capital.

Most people go after PCR and rapid tests for the travel process.

“This has been very tedious, I travel to Europe on Wednesday, and every place I go to try to get tested is full of people,” said Juan Fernández.

The environment in the inoculation area of ​​the Olympic Center is a “dead zone,” with a very low flow of people who are attending to be vaccinated.