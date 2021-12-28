Public Health: The fourth booster dose should be administered six months after the third booster dose

Santo Domingo

The first group to be vaccinated with the optional fourth booster dose against Covid-19 will be healthcare and pharmaceutical personnel, people over 60 years of age, and immunocompromised persons, including those with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, asthma, and cardiovascular disease diseases, renal insufficiency, and cancer.

This was established by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) this Monday, through Resolution 000069, which modified Resolution 000048 of last October.

Then, the first line personnel of the Armed Forces (Army, Navy, and Air Force) and the National Police (PN), teachers, journalists, and people who require it due to special conditions.

The fourth booster dose should be administered six months after receiving the third dose and in a heterologous manner.

The application of a fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 was the measure President Luis Abinader and the Public Health Cabinet of the Executive Power to face the arrival of the omicron variant. This measure opens the way for the presentation of the vaccination card to reflect the third dose to be administered as of January 31.

Measures to be maintained

The mandatory use of masks, frequent hand washing, respect for physical distancing are maintained, and the other sanitary protocols are in force.

In addition, people may be received only up to 75% of the total capacity of the establishments for public use, always in compliance with the sanitary protocols in force. Furthermore, for any celebratory activities involving crowds, the authorization of the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (Mispas) must be obtained.

“Most vaccines that protect from viral illnesses also reduce transmission of the virus that causes the disease by those who are vaccinated. While it is hoped this will be the case, the scientific community does not yet know if the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine will reduce such transmission.”—FDA.gov

WHO says vaccine booster programs will prolong the Covid crisis: ‘No country can boost its way out of the pandemic.’