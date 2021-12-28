Specialists propose redefining vaccination strategy

Santo Domingo, DR

Appealing to the population to get the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, as a strategy to stop the wave that will cause the already circulating Omicron variant in the country, is not the right strategy, according to specialists consulted, who see it urgent that the Government redefines its strategy against the pandemic. Meanwhile, a large part of the population shows little motivation to continue applying new vaccine doses against Covid-19. “It will be them (authorities) who are going to apply it,” was an expression very much in front yesterday among people consulted about the weighting of its application made by President Luis Abinader and the Public Health Cabinet of the Executive Power to face the new variant.

“I have two, and I am not going to get more vaccines,” said Mercedes, a domestic worker, when asked while on her way to work.

Revising the strategy

Regarding the fourth dose, the president of the Dominican Medical Association (CMD), Senén Caba, and researcher Robert Paulino understand that it is an error of strategy, at a time when barely 1,400,000 people have received the third dose.