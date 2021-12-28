Maggi Silverio, renowned professor at UASD dies after several days in hospital due to Covid-19

Santo Domingo, DR

Professor Rosa Margarita Silverio of the Universidad Autónoma de Santo Domingo (UASD) in the Department of Social Communication died this Tuesday morning due to health complications generated by her coronavirus infection (Covid-19).

The information was given by the also professor of the UASD and friend of Rosa, Efrain Javier, through a message on social networks.

“I never thought of writing these lines, but it is my duty and my responsibility to inform our university family and her friends, also my friends, Rosa Silverio-Maggi, has passed away this morning at sunrise, she left us with the arrival of the light, just as she was, all light and energy,” expressed Javier.

Rosa Silverio had been in the Covid unit of the Medical Center of the Universidad Central del Este (UCE) for several days; her father had recently died of the virus.

Maggi, as she was popularly known, obtained a bachelor’s degree in social communication and a master’s degree in public relations from the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo ( UASD ). In addition, she completed specialty studies in protocol, events, and institutional relations at the Rey Juan Carlos University, in Spain.

Silverio was a teacher of several generations of communicators in the classrooms of the UASD and was recognized for her excellent treatment of students in her work as an educator.

The news has generated grief among several of her students, who have taken the opportunity to highlight the experiences and lessons they had with the teacher.

So far, there is no information about the funeral honors.