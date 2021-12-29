COVID-19 Bulletin: 3 deaths and 911 new cases

The Ministry of Public Health reported 911 new cases of covid-19 and three deaths in its bulletin 650, for which 5,858 samples were processed in the last 24 hours.

The report reports that there are 4,241 active patients with the disease so far.

To date, the Dominican Republic has 416,270 cumulative infections, while 407,783 patients have recovered from the condition. In addition, 2,151,826 suspected cases have been ruled out.

In this report, the authorities highlight that in the Dominican Republic, a total of 2,568,096 samples have been made since the pandemic began, equivalent to 245,786 per million people.

Hospital occupancy due to COVID-19

The Hospital Network has 2,261 beds available due to the pandemic, of which 284 are occupied, for 13 percent, with 82 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds in use of the 585 available to the system for patients affected by the disease, which represents 14 percent.

Meanwhile, out of 469 ventilators, 66 people are connected, for 14 percent.

Risk groups

The risk groups continue to be in people who have comorbidities; the official statistical document that collects these data indicates that due to hypertension, the deceased correspond to 23.88 percent, while due to diabetes, 14.91 percent.

Similarly, it establishes that women in a state of pregnancy affected by the coronavirus are, to date 1,614, health workers, 1,831, and those under 20 years of age about 46,368.

The authorities continue their call to citizens not to lower their guard in the face of this deadly and variant disease, maintaining the hygiene measures and protocols established and vaccinating against the disease as the only way to prevent its spread.