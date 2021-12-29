Fear of omicron increases demand for vaccines and PCR

Santo Domingo, DR

At the vaccination post that operates in the Olympic Center, 73 people had come to inoculate themselves against Covid-19 at 10:00 in the morning, a more significant number than those presented in recent weeks, when fewer than 30 people attended.

Last Monday, the Ministry of Public Health indicated that as of January 31, 2022, people over 18 years of age must present their vaccination card or certificate with three doses of the virus vaccine.

Cheitto Almonte, the supervisor of the vaccination center, told Listín Diario that the flow has “increased considerably,” which he attributes to the provision issued by the Ministry of Health.

“People come to place the second and third dose, but the one that predominates is the placement of the third,” adds Almonte.

Carla Cruz, who was in the vaccination center to apply her third dose, confessed that “you have to get the necessary vaccines” when a team of journalists approached her from Listín Diario about her opinion about the implementation of the fourth dose.

Randy Ventura, another citizen who went to inoculate himself on Tuesday morning, stated that he has seen “many people” getting vaccinated today because before arriving at the Olympic Center, he went to two vaccination centers and left because of the flow; of people was “extensive.”

In Santo Socorro, the number of inoculated also increases

The Santo Socorro vaccination center is another in which the number of vaccinated has increased.

According to those who apply the vaccination in that health center, this day, 50% more have attended than in previous days.

Manuel Prensa, in charge of vaccine control, said that at 12:21 pm, 113 people had already been inoculated. Of that number, 108 attended for the third dose, which he describes as an “incredible increase.”

Press affirms that in recent days the number of people inoculated there was around 55. Manuel, like Almonte, credits the increase in people to the Public Health resolution.