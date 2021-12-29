SNS reports hospitals are ready for New Year’s emergencies

The National Health Service (SNS) reported that the Emergencies of the hospital centers that make up the Single Public Network had been strengthened to offer adequate care to the population in the New Year.

Among the measures adopted is the activation of the Emergency and Disaster Committee of the NHS in all hospitals. In addition, the Respiratory Triage areas and the transfer system for patients affected by the COVID-19 virus were also strengthened.

The director of the SNS, Dr. Mario Lama, pointed out that after a survey of the needs of the health centers through the Directorate of Medical Emergencies of the SNS, they were supplied with the necessary medicines and supplies to respond to the events that may occur, the product of the usual mobilizations at the end of the year.

He urged people to maintain physical distancing, wear masks, and those with chronic illnesses not to neglect their health and, if necessary, go to the nearest hospital for a medical evaluation.

Mario Lama insisted on the importance of vaccination, assuring that it is the most functional prevention against COVID-19.

The NHS is one of the institutions that coordinate with the 9-1-1 System and the Emergency Operations Center (COE) in operation “Awareness for Life Christmas and New Year 2022,” with the interest of reducing traffic accidents, drownings, alcohol, and food poisoning.