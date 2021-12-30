Covid’s daily positivity rises to close to 30% in the country

Yesterday there was an increase in all indicators of the coronavirus.

Santo Domingo, DR

The country registered one of its highest levels of daily positivity yesterday, reaching nearly 30% of the samples processed. In comparison, the National District and the province of Santo Domingo are where it is easiest to contract the virus since they have 70% of the active cases registered by epidemiological surveillance.

Meanwhile, every day the list of collaborators of institutions and companies of the public and private sector who stop going to work as a result of the virus is increasing, registering cases of offices or departments in which more than half and sometimes all their members have been infected by the virus, according to reports received by Listín Diario.

Yesterday, the epidemiological reports showed increases in all the indicators of the virus, in comparison with the previous week, among them the positivity of four weeks, the incidence of seven days which went from 7.63 per 100 thousand inhabitants to 10.45, and the rate of transmissibility, which reached 3.44, which indicates that each infected person is transmitting the virus to about four more persons.

During the third wave, the transmissibility rate was 2.40, and in previous waves, it was 2.8.

Meanwhile, it is the National District and the provinces of Santo Domingo, La Altagracia, and Santiago, where the most significant number of cases are currently being reported. Seventy percent of the active cases are in the National District and Santo Domingo and eight percent in Santiago.

Epidemiological bulletin number 650, issued yesterday, indicates that in the last 24 hours, 5,858 laboratory samples were processed, of which 911 were positive.

In addition, three new deaths were reported, bringing the number of people who died from the disease to 4,246, with a lethality rate of 1.02 percent.

A total of 4,241 active cases were reported, out of 416,270 accumulated records, of which 407,783 are listed as recovered.

The daily positivity stood yesterday at 29.33% and that of the last four weeks at 5.15%, both with a tendency to continue increasing.

Of the new positive cases reported yesterday, 271 cases were reported in Santiago, 129 in the National District, 96 in Santo Domingo province, and 70 in Puerto Plata. The hospital monitoring system said yesterday 284 hospitalized patients for an occupancy of 13% of the regular beds and 82 in ICU for an occupancy of 14%.

FIGURES

66

On ventilators

Out of 469 ventilators in the system, 66 people were connected yesterday to assisted respiration for a 14 percent occupancy rate.

Vulnerable groups

Risk groups continue to be in people with comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.