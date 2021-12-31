Dominican State to buy land for the wall construction on the Haitian-Dominican border

Santo Domingo.– The Dominican Government informed that it will buy the private lands located on the northern fringe of the dividing line between the Dominican Republic and Haiti, for the construction of the border wall.

The announcement was made by a commission of the Defense Ministry (MIDE) during a meeting with the people who would be evicted in the municipalities of Loma de Cabrera, Restauración and Dajabón.

The delegation was made up of Colonels Joaquincito Bocio Familia, MIDE legal consultant, and Juan Adames Almonte, coordinator of the Batalla de Sabana Larga Border Operations base in Dajabón.

Colonel Bocio explained that in a next meeting the commission will meet for the negotiation of the appraisal of the purchase of land, houses, warehouses located 200 meters from the dividing line.

During the meeting, the authorities did not offer details on the number of meters of land that will be acquired for the so-called “National Wall.” Local representatives of the Dominican Customs also attended the encounter.