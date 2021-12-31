President Abinader: We will prepare for a year with many opportunities

Santo Domingo.– President Luis Abinder announced that his government is preparing for a year with “many opportunities,” for which he urged the Dominican people to gather on December 31, taking into account all protocols of care and safety.

In a short message he shared via Twitter, he recommended enjoying the holidays wisely in the company of the family and loved ones.

“Enjoy the holidays with your families and loved ones, but wisely. Get together, taking good care and know that we will prepare for a year with many opportunities”, wrote the head of State.