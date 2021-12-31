“The Battle of the Faith” hopes to bring 30 thousand people together amid Covid-19 and Omicron alert

Santo Domingo.– The pastor responsible for “The Battle of Faith” sermon reported that everything is ready for the realization this Saturday of the Great National Evangelical Concentration at the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Stadium and that they never received the recommendation not to do it, despite the serious situation the country faces with the high indicators of Covid-19 and the alert for the Omicron variant.

According to the evangelical pastor Ezequiel Molina Sánchez, despite the position recently expressed by Health minister Daniel Rivera recommending not to hold such meetings, they never received the official communication.

“We do not have that recommendation; what we have is an authorization from the Health Ministry,” said Molina, who said that regarding this position, the official should be asked.

He confirmed that everything is now ready, following the health protocols that have been imposed that restrict the number of public to 50%; some 30,000 “followers” are supposed to attend the sermon.

Molina Sánchez reiterated that the concentration will be held at 3:00 in the afternoon and will end at 5:30 in the afternoon, and will comply with the health protocols of requiring the vaccination card to attendees or recent COVID-19 tests with negative result, as well as taking their temperature and spraying alcohol on their hands.