These are the new tolls for the Northeast highway
The RD Vial Trust of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) announced the new rates in effect as of 6:00 pm on January 1, 2022, at the toll stations of the Autopista del Nordeste (Juan Pablo ll), Boulevard Turístico del Atlántico.
In a press release, it is recalled that the new rates on the Autovía del Nordeste (ADN) are part of the announcement made by President Luis Abinader last December 9 on the overall reduction by more than 20% of its previous amounts, for drivers covering the route of its four toll stations.
New rates
The new rates announced for the Catey toll are: Category 1 vehicles will pay RD$400.00 for a reduction of RD$185.00; category 2, RD$1,000.00, for a reduction of RD$191.00; category 3, RD$1,300.00, reducing them RD$252.00; and category 4, RD$1,600.00, with a decrease of RD$594.00.
The new prices of the Guaraguao toll are: Category 1 vehicles, will pay RD$200.00; benefited with a reduction of RD$36.00, category two benefit with the RD$187.00 reduction, as they will only pay RD$300.00; category 3, will pay RD$400.00 saving RD$234.00; and category 4, RD$500.00 for a reduction of RD$400.00.
At the El Naranjal toll, the new prices to be applied are: category 1, will pay RD$200.00 reducing them RD$1.00; category 2, will pay RD$300.00, benefiting from a reduction of RD$97.00; category 3, will pay RD$400.00 after applying the deduction of 129.00 and category 4, RD$500.00 benefiting from a drop of R$232.00.
And those of the Marbella toll are: category 1, will pay RD$60.00, RD$3.00 less than the previous rate; category 2, RD$120.00, after the RD$2.00 reduction; category 3, will suffer an increase of RD$26.00 to pay RD$180.00; while those of category four will pay RD$240.00, 9.00 pesos more than the previous rate.
Just drove that road on Wednesday. The toll structure has been a pain in the ass and at one booth, lead to a massive back up due to the 3 peso fiasco that seemed to be the norm at all booths. At least with metric numbers, the amount of change required will drop, but for the driver and the person manning the booths.
Sorry…should be “both”..not “but”.
These reductions are very welcome. Well, at least the government has the prudence to set the new rates to allowing drivers to make payments in reasonable bill and coin denominations. It will reduce the acts of having to fumble around moneybags or cabin to come up with cash.
Hope this will be incentive for more private and commercial traffic to use the route. The economies of the north zones proximate to the road will benefit from the reduction of the tolls. It will shorten the distance and time traveling from the north and south regions, especially for deliveries of produce and goods coming from the south. We’ll see !