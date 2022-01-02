These are the new tolls for the Northeast highway

The RD Vial Trust of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) announced the new rates in effect as of 6:00 pm on January 1, 2022, at the toll stations of the Autopista del Nordeste (Juan Pablo ll), Boulevard Turístico del Atlántico.

In a press release, it is recalled that the new rates on the Autovía del Nordeste (ADN) are part of the announcement made by President Luis Abinader last December 9 on the overall reduction by more than 20% of its previous amounts, for drivers covering the route of its four toll stations.

New rates

The new rates announced for the Catey toll are: Category 1 vehicles will pay RD$400.00 for a reduction of RD$185.00; category 2, RD$1,000.00, for a reduction of RD$191.00; category 3, RD$1,300.00, reducing them RD$252.00; and category 4, RD$1,600.00, with a decrease of RD$594.00.

The new prices of the Guaraguao toll are: Category 1 vehicles, will pay RD$200.00; benefited with a reduction of RD$36.00, category two benefit with the RD$187.00 reduction, as they will only pay RD$300.00; category 3, will pay RD$400.00 saving RD$234.00; and category 4, RD$500.00 for a reduction of RD$400.00.

At the El Naranjal toll, the new prices to be applied are: category 1, will pay RD$200.00 reducing them RD$1.00; category 2, will pay RD$300.00, benefiting from a reduction of RD$97.00; category 3, will pay RD$400.00 after applying the deduction of 129.00 and category 4, RD$500.00 benefiting from a drop of R$232.00.

And those of the Marbella toll are: category 1, will pay RD$60.00, RD$3.00 less than the previous rate; category 2, RD$120.00, after the RD$2.00 reduction; category 3, will suffer an increase of RD$26.00 to pay RD$180.00; while those of category four will pay RD$240.00, 9.00 pesos more than the previous rate.