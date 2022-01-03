Disrespect for measures in Santiago and an open challenge to Covid-19

Santiago, DR

Despite the increase of Covid-19 infections, the danger and threat of the Omicron variant, and the flu-like illnesses affecting many people, people were crowded together and without masks in different public places in Santiago on December 31, 1, 2 of this year.

In all the businesses where alcoholic beverages and dances were sold, nobody wore masks, which called the attention and created concern among the patients who believed that the virus could spread even more.

From December 31 until Sunday, the Monument to the Heroes of the Restoration and other public places in Santiago were filled with people of all ages. Despite the short distance, most of them did not wear masks.

Also, in Cuba Street, in the central sector of Los Pepines, every Sunday, starting at 3:00 in the afternoon, a bailable atmosphere called “El Son de Antonio Keka” is celebrated, where thousands of people come to have fun, crowded together and without masks.

They asked for fear of the virus. “A Dios que reparta suerte,” said some prepared to notice the carelessness of the people, who have left behind the fear of Covid-19 and are taking little care of themselves.

But there are also commercial establishments that no longer require bosals, and neither do they offer their customers to disinfect their hands with alcohol and gel.

Personnel and equipment

Recently, the Ministry of Public Health in this province reported that the local health care centers have the necessary personnel and equipment to face increasing demand for Covid-19 hospitalization in the future.

Adalberto Peña, an official of this agency in the area, declared that since the beginning of the pandemic, adequate measures had been taken to guarantee the health system in both public and private centers and to provide the best care to those infected who need it.

Covid-19 is transmitted by person-to-person contact with an infected person, even if they do not show symptoms. The best way to avoid contracting this virus is to stay away from sick people,

Do not touch your mouth, nose, or eyes; keep a physical distance, wash your hands, wear masks.

GUIDANCE

Symptoms.

The main symptoms are respiratory difficulties, like a cold, high fever, dry cough, shortness of breath, or tiredness.

In more severe cases, the virus can cause pneumonia or severe acute respiratory syndrome, a severe form of pneumonia, kidney failure, and even death.

In other cases, some infected people do not develop any symptoms but can still infect the rest of the population.

Stay home and practice social isolation or quarantine, stay home if you are not feeling well, and follow the updated instructions of the health authorities.