Two deaths, 2,856 new cases of covid and positivity reaches 44.23%

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Public Health reported 2,856 new cases of covid on Monday, one of the highest figures reached in the country during the pandemic that in March marks two years since the first case was reported in this Caribbean nation.

Epidemiological bulletin # 655 reported two deaths from covid, which corresponds to the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, 11,050 SARS-CoV-2 samples were processed, of which 2,856 were positive, for a daily positivity of 44.23%.

The country has accumulated 4,251 people killed by the disease since the pandemic began. Of 424,809 registered cases, there are 10,999 cases reported.

The biggest cases

Explains the report issued today by the health authorities that in the National District 1,643 were positive; in the province Santo Domingo 458; in Santiago 133, in La Altagracia 206 and San Cristóbal 101.

Hospitalization

To date, there are 434 patients in covid beds, for a 19% occupancy; In Intensive Care Units (ICU), there are 114 delicate patients, which is equivalent to 19% of the beds in use, while 76 are connected to ventilators for 16%.

In the last 24 hours, 6,294 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were carried out from the total of samples processed, and 4,756 of the antigen, of which 6,457 were carried out for the first time, and 4,593 were subsequent.

In this report, the authorities highlight that a total of 2,591,285 samples have been made in the Dominican Republic since the pandemic began.