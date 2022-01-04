3 fires char 15k2m of National Park in SW

Santo Domingo.- The three fires at Sierra de Bahoruco National Park (southwest) since last Friday, near Los Arroyos, on the border with Haiti, have charred around 15 square kilometers of that park, the Environment Ministry said.

Two of the three fires, which according to the Ministry were caused by ranchers in retaliation for the seizure of some animals, affected 13 square kilometers, with the undergrowth area (bushes and shrubs) being the most affected.

Meanwhile, the third fire, located in the strip on the Haitian side, impacted about two kilometers.

Diario Libre reports that Minister of the Environment, Orlando Jorge, reiterated that firefighters together with members of the National Environmental Protection Service (Senpa), have managed to keep the fires under control to prevent them from spreading.