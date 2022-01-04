Despite cancelled flights Dominicans return to the US

Santo Domingo.- The massive cancellations of flights to and from the US after the New Year celebrations have not significantly affected the Dominicans returning to the US on Monday.

The website Flightaware did not report any canceled flights to Las Américas, from the JFK airport in New York, nor from the Newark airport, or Miami Inteernational Airport, or Luis Muñoz Marín Airport in Puerto Rico.

For its part, ElCibao International Airport reported a canceled JetBlue flight (JUB237) this Monday that would arrive from New York.

In the other airports mentioned, no cancellations are reported to Santiago, however, airlines continue to recommend to their users, check the status of their flights before leaving their homes.