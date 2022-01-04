Omicron: Dominican Republic takes a wait-and-see approach

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader said Monday that the government has yet to take restrictive confinement measures in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases reported in recent days.

The president, who participated in a meeting with the Health Cabinet, said that, although positivity has increased, the fatality rate has dropped.

“We continue with the meetings in permanent session, but meanwhile, with such a low level of fatality and with a low level of hospitalization, we still do not have any measures, as no country in the world does,” he said.

According to epidemiological bulletin number 655, positivity this Monday was 44.23%, but fatality has dropped from 1.02 to 1.00%. 2,856 new infections were reported, assuming a historical maximum of daily cases, driven by the omicron variant.