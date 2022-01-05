Dominican Army bolsters border against returning illegals

Dajabón, Dominican Republic.- Dominican Army troops yesterday entered an extensive day of deployment on the border line to thwart any attempt to re-enter the country by hundreds of illegal Haitians who have undertaken their return after leaving, spending time in their country during the holidays.

Maj. Gen. Julio Ernesto Florián heads “Operation Bayahonda 2022,” launched yesterday in Dajabón, where he explained to the press details of the military actions.

“The purpose is to work together with the immigration authorities, to guarantee the control of foreigners who try to cross Dominican land in an irregular manner, control the flow of controlled substances, robberies and other illicit activities on the border.”