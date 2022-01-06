Epidemiologist Salubrista: Covid is like a kind of active volcano

Santo Domingo, D.R.

At the Hospital Infantil, Doctor Robert Read Cabral, the physician Epidemiologist Salubrista, Carlos Manuel Feliz, informed that as the pandemic increases, the risks increase.

“There are many children here with Covid-19, it is like a kind of active volcano,” said the doctor.

He sharply criticized the massive meetings and the different demonstrations that entail aggregations of people.

“It is an act of indolence not to take measures to change the situation and that is worrying,” Feliz said.

Doctor Francisco Moscoso Puello Hospital

AS OF THIS WEDNESDAY, the COVID-19 Unit of the Hospital Doctor Francisco Moscoso Puello has 28 patients admitted affected with the disease.

Of these, 23 are hospitalized, and five are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The number of cases continues to rise, and there has been an increase in the number of admissions to the unit.

Even so, there are still beds available for possible admissions.

Outside the hospital, relatives were waiting for long hours to deliver the bodies of their deceased relatives.

One of those present, whose name is withheld, said to Listin Diario: “my saint mother died at 6 o’clock in the morning, we have had the hearse there since early, it is 12 o’clock noon and it hurts that they have not delivered her yet.”

Luis Eduardo Aybar Hospital

The atmosphere was tense, although calm, and the family members present maintained the protocols of rigor.

In this search for information, the case of Don Daniel, who since yesterday has been admitted to the hospital, was discovered. Paola, Katiuska, and María were sitting outside the hospital, with worried faces, waiting for news of their father.

Paula and Katiuska both received the surprise that they were positive for the virus through contact with their father.

“We live with our parents and Katiuska has two children, this has taken us by surprise and it is serious, mommy is hypertensive,” said Paola sadly.