Infamous Chilean police will ‘transform’ notorious Dominican par

Santo Domingo.- The Carabineros de Chile, who are scheduled to meet with President Luis Abinader this Wednesday to advise on the transformation process of the National Police, have a dismal record in their country.

The institution, which was born in Chile in 1927 as a merger between police and carabineros, currently maintains an image of being excessive with the use of violence, something highlighted by different media during the recent Chilean “social outbreak” and historically of having had an infamous participation during the Chilean military dictatorship.

Precisely, according to several articles on the Chilean military dictatorship, between 1973 and 1990, led by the dictator Augusto Pinochet, the police body were participants in systematic crimes with clear violations of human rights, such as the specific case of several massacres perpetrated by this ” body of order and security.”

However, after the “return to democracy,” the scandals in which the police are singled out have been numerous, ranging from corruption, unjustified murder, excessive force, repression, and incrimination of Mapuche communities.

Disappearance and murder

Two of the cases that marked the police in the recent century, according to Chilean media records, was the disappearance of Jose Huenante and the murder of Matias Catrileo