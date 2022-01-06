US Embassy announces changes in appointments

Santo Domingo.- The United States Embassy in the Dominican Republic announced Wednesday that appointments for immigrant visa interviews from 6 to 24 of this month are being rescheduled, due to the cut in personnel related to Covid-19.

It recommends that applicants who have had their appointment postponed, should monitor their email to find out the new date of the appointment for their interview.

“This postponement affects K visas for fiancé (e),” says the information published by the US Embassy on its social networks.